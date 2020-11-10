Blunt reacts to Pfizer’s COVID vaccine said to be 90% effective among trial participants

Pharmaceutical drug company Pfizer says it has found its vaccine to be 90 percent effective in preventing the coronavirus in clinical trial participants. Missouri U.S. Senator Roy Blunt says the announcement is good news.

Blunt goes on to say Americans need to be careful during the winter months, but things will eventually get back to normal. Pfizer says it plans to make up to 50 million vaccine doses this year and up to 1.3 billion doses globally in 2021. The company says it is giving the U.S. government the drug for “quite a low price.”