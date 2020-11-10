Chaffee police chief passes away

Chaffee police chief James Chambers passed away Sunday morning. He had been suffering from ill health for the last few years. Former Scott County Sheriff Bill Ferrell said Chambers was a member of the Scott County Sheriff’s Department for 23 years before being hired to be Chaffee’s chief of police in September of 2008, filling a vacancy created when Jesse Chisum resigned the position. A post on the Chaffee Police Department’s Facebook page said Chambers will be remembered for his laughter, kindness and leadership. Funeral arrangements had not been announced as of last night.

