House Committee on Criminal Justice holds hearing on police conduct and practices
At the Capitol yesterday, the Special House Committee on Criminal Justice addressed police reform in a special hearing. Republicans and Democrats alike questioned the use of chokeholds, known as vascular neck restraints. Kevin Merritt of the Missouri Sheriffs Association addressed the practice in Missouri.
Committee Chairman Shamed Dogan is considering regulating practices like choke-holds and no-knock warrants, and state laws on misconduct.