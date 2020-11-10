MO Chamber president: MO is leading the ‘apprenticeship revolution’

Missouri is considered a leading state in the advancement of today’s modern apprenticeship models. State Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Dan Mehan says an apprenticeship revolution is happening here and Missouri’s largest biggest organization wants to keep the momentum going. The Chamber’s Foundation is deploying six million dollars in federal funding to create 5,300 new tech industry apprenticeships.

The Chamber says 94 percent of apprentices are retained by their employers after the completion of their apprenticeships with an annual salary averaging 70,000 dollars.