Century Casinos in Cape Girardeau and Caruthersville to honor veterans with giveaway

Century Casino in Cape Girardeau and Caruthersville will be offering active and veteran military members a free Century Casino veterans hat in honor of Veterans Day. The free hat will be available today. Guests will need to present a military ID, DD-214 or VA card. In addition, Century Casino will be honoring its military veteran employees by displaying their photo and giving them a free patriotic tote bag, cup and Century Casino Veterans hat. Many other Missouri casinos will honor the military this Veterans Day with various giveaways or promotions. Check with each casino for details.

Veterans Day giveaways and promotions are just one of the many ways that Missouri casinos honor and support veterans throughout the state. Last year, Missouri casinos sent $18.6 million in tax revenue to the state’s Veterans Commission Trust Fund, which funds healthcare at its seven veterans homes and assists veterans and their dependents through its programs. Missouri casinos have donated more than $342.8 million to the veterans’ fund since gaming began in Missouri. Many Missouri casinos also support veterans in their local communities by funding and volunteering at local organizations.

In addition to supporting veterans, Missouri casinos employ more than 8,500 people, pay wages totaling more than $314 million, generate $328 million a year for education, and provide $74 million a year in taxes to their host communities. Casino tax revenue is one of Missouri’s top tax sources, with Missouri’s 13 casinos contributing more to the state in gaming tax revenue alone than all Missouri businesses combined pay in corporate income tax. Casinos also generate many millions more in annual corporate income, property and sales taxes.