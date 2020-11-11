Missouri will be ready to distribute coronavirus vaccine

The state health department says Missouri is “fully prepared to start vaccinating people in December” if the Pfizer vaccine for COVID-19 is approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Dr. Randal Williams updated the House Special Committee on Disease Control and Prevention on how a vaccine would arrive and be administered in phase 1 of the plan, which could reach 250,000 of the most vulnerable citizens.

Williams says there is no vaccine for children yet, and the first batches will go out to the most vulnerable adults.