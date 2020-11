Nov. 10th Cape County COVID Update

Yesterday evening, the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center reported 160 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, 11 new probable cases, and 63 new recoveries. There are 3,746 confirmed cases and 183 probable cases. This brings the total to 3,929 cases with 3,096 recoveries, and 60 deaths in the county. 926 of the cases are in Cape Girardeau County, 2,242 are in the City of Cape, and 761 are in Jackson.

Bollinger – 809 cases (744 confirmed, 65 probable), 648 recoveries, 8 deaths

13 new confirmed

2 new probable

13 new recoveries

Perry – 1,253 cases (1,144 confirmed, 109 probable), 1,019 recoveries, 9 deaths

Scott – 1,942 cases, 1,381 recoveries, 33 deaths

52 new cases

30 new recoveries

Stoddard – 1,430 cases, 1,126 recoveries, 30 deaths

1 new death

49 new cases

32 new recoveries