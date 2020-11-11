Nov. 10th Southern Seven Region COVID Update

Yesterday afternoon, Southern Seven Health reported 48 new cases of COVID19 in the region since Saturday. Alexander County has 5 new cases, Hardin County has 4, Johnson County has 8, Massac and Pulaski Counties each have 11, and Union County has 9. There are 27 new recoveries. S7HD reported a total of 2,224 cases, 1,351 recoveries, and 26 deaths in the region. The number of individuals confirmed within the Southern Seven Counties:

Alexander: 182 (96 recoveries, 1 death)

Hardin: 78 (49 recoveries)

Johnson: 525 (307 recoveries)

Massac: 232 (111 recoveries, 2 deaths)

Pope: 48 (28 recoveries, 1 death)

Pulaski: 288 (198 recoveries, 1 death)

Union: 871 (562 recoveries, 21 deaths)