5G towers go up throughout Cape

AT&T and its contractor Nexius have been busy around Cape Girardeau installing 5G small cells to create faster internet speeds, improved coverage and better voice quality. Small cells make use of low-power, short-range wireless transmission systems covering small geographical areas, such as neighborhoods. There are 71 small cell towers going up throughout Cape Girardeau — two of the locations are in Missouri Department of Transportation rights of way, but the remaining 69 are going up in the city. Out of the 69 planned, 51 are wooden and 18 are AT&T’s “stealth version.” Both versions are approximately 40-feet tall, with the stealth versions painted light gray. You can learn more in the Southeast Missourian.

