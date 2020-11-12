Ground is Broken for Gold Star Families Monument at Missouri Capitol in Jefferson City

Dozens of US military veterans, Gold Star families, state lawmakers, and civilians turned out yesterday in Jefferson City for a groundbreaking ceremony for a Gold Star families memorial. The monument is being built on city property behind the Missouri Capitol, near the Veterans Memorial. Monument Committee Co-chair Sharon Naught said they’ve already raised about 30-thousand dollars.

The monument will have four panels with themes of homeland, family, patriot and sacrifice. Naught says the granite benches will give visitors an opportunity to reflect on the meanings of the four panels.