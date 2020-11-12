Missouri construction sector wants veterans to fill critical job openings

Missouri’s growing construction industry needs workers and is reaching out to veterans to offer not only jobs but careers. President of Associated General Contractors of Missouri and chairman of the Missouri Workforce Development Board Len Toenjes explains why veterans should be in the industry.

Today at the National Veterans Memorial in Perryville, the Wake foundation will give details about a $500,000 grant to help get veterans back to work. The program pays the first three months of wages for veterans, in hopes the company will hire them full time. 100% of these funds are for veterans that reside in southeast Missouri.