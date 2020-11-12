Thursday, November 12th, 2020

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

A Central Florida firefighter’s mission to “catch ’em all” ended with him stealing $165 worth of Pokémon cards from Walmart. Police said 30-year-old Polk County firefighter Joel Strickland was caught on surveillance video switching barcodes on packs of gaming cards at Walmart.

Records show he took the barcode stickers from lower-priced Pokémon cards and placed them on more valuable packs then took them to the self-checkout. A loss prevention officer confronted Strickland before he could leave the store and then called police. He is now facing a petit theft charge.