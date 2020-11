Nov. 11th – 12th Cape County COVID Update

Yesterday evening, the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center reported 228 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, 53 new probable cases, and 114 new recoveries since Wednesday. There are 3,974 confirmed cases and 236 probable cases. This brings the total to 4,210 cases with 3,210 recoveries, and 60 deaths in the county. 978 of the cases are in Cape Girardeau County, 2,413 are in the City of Cape, and 819 are in Jackson.

Bollinger – 841 cases (775 confirmed, 66 probable), 660 recoveries, 9 deaths

1 new death

31 new confirmed

1 new probable

12 new recoveries

Perry – 1,319 cases (1,203 confirmed, 116 probable), 1,068 recoveries, 9 deaths

59 new confirmed

8 new probable

49 new recoveries

Scott – 2,088 cases, 1,414 recoveries, 33 deaths

146 new cases

33 new recoveries

Stoddard – 1,500 cases, 1,169 recoveries, 31 deaths

1 new death

54 new cases

43 new recoveries