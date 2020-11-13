Scouting for Food Canceled

After careful consideration of the rapidly rising COVID-19 cases, and to ensure alignment with the rapidly changing guidelines from health departments and political leaders, the leadership of the Greater St. Louis Area Council has made the decision to modify their Scouting for Food drive. Scouts are not to distribute Scouting for Food bags on November 14th. With no bags out, they will not be picking up bags on November 21st.

Ways to give:

1) Donate through their text to give campaign – Text “SCOUTFOOD” to 91999 to donate

2) Food collection at a retail collection site near you – locations to be released