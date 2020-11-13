Sikeston teen shot, one arrested

A Sikeston teen was injured and another is in custody after a shooting Wednesday afternoon. Sikeston Department of Public Safety Director Jim McMillen reports that two 16-year-old juveniles met to have a fist-fight over a female. During the altercation, a 15-year-old produced a handgun and fired several rounds into a crowd of about 20 juveniles who were watching the fight. One of the bullets struck a 15-year-old bystander. The victim was shot one time and is now in stable condition at a St. Louis trauma center. The shooter was taken into custody by Sikeston DPS.

