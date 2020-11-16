Neelyville man sentenced to life on murder charges

A Neelyville man will be spending his life in prison after he pleaded guilty to two 2016 murder charges. The Butler County Sheriff’s Department reports that 34-year-old Nicholas Suiter was charged with two counts of 1st degree murder, as well as 2nd degree arson and burglary, after pleading guilty to the killing of 70-year-old Jimmy Atchley, of Wappapello, and 48-year-old Nancy Sisco, of Neelyville. These charges stem from an investigation made by authorities, who found the burnt bodies of both Atchley and Sisco inside Suiter’s trailer in October of 2016, after a fire was reported inside the structure. They were later identified after the fire was put out, and an autopsy report revealed that they were both killed from gunshot wounds. After being apprehended by authorities in a lengthy investigation, Suiter admitted to shooting both of them, then setting the trailer on fire in an effort to hide the evidence.

