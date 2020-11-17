Nov. 16th Southern Seven Region COVID Update

Yesterday afternoon, Southern Seven Health reported 1 new COVID-19 related death in Johnson County and 151 new cases of COVID19 in the region. Alexander County has 12 new cases, Hardin County has 11, Johnson County has 31, Massac County has 38, Pope County has 4, Pulaski County has 16, and Union County has 39. There are 28 new recoveries. S7HD reported a total of 2,535 cases, 1,438 recoveries, and 28 deaths in the region. The number of individuals confirmed within the Southern Seven Counties:

Alexander: 207 (110 recoveries, 1 death)

Hardin: 98 (53 recoveries)

Johnson: 589 (323 recoveries, 1 new death)

Massac: 314 (125 recoveries, 2 deaths)

Pope: 59 (32 recoveries, 1 death)

Pulaski: 318 (206 recoveries, 2 deaths)

Union: 950 (589 recoveries, 21 deaths)

