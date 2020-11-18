ISP death investigation leads to arrest in Cairo

On September 3, the Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Investigation (DCI) – Zone 7 Agents were called to investigate the death of a 7-month-old female from Alexander County. During the investigation, DCI agents learned that 31-year-old Carolyn Whittaker, of Cairo, was watching the baby at the time of the incident. After a comprehensive investigation, the office of the Alexander County State’s Attorney charged Whittaker on Wednesday, November 11, with Endangering the Life of a Child and Involuntary Manslaughter. Whittaker was arrested without incident on Monday and is being held in the Pulaski County Detention Center in Ullin with a $75,000.00, 10% to apply bond.

