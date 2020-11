Missouri State Parks were a more COVID-Safe alternative in the state this summer and fall and the visitor numbers reflected that. June through September there was a hike in visitors and campers over last year. Mike Sutherland is the Missouri State Parks Director.

He says park workers and volunteers had a tough job keeping the sites safe and open, especially for camping. There is an interactive map you can check to find out the parks’ status

