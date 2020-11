Repair work will close the U.S. 60/62 bridge at Cairo, Illinois, beginning at 7 p.m. Nov. 30. The bridge will remain closed throughout the duration of work, which will include pier repairs and temporary shoring. Work is expected to be completed by Dec. 31. Message boards will be in place to guide motorists along alternate routes using U.S. 62 west, Interstate 57 north and Illinois Route 3.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!