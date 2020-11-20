MDC urges safety during deer season

The Missouri Department of Conservation is urging hunters to remain cautions and practice safety during the ongoing deer season.

According to the department, three accidental shootings have been reported since firearm hunting started, and officials with the conservation are pushing for safety among hunters while hunting is starting across more wooded areas in the state.

Some safety tips include keeping the muzzle of the firearm pointed away from yourself and others, keeping your fingers off the trigger and the safety on until you’re ready to fire, and to be aware of what you’re shooting at, and what might be behind or around it.

Hunters are also encouraged to use proper climbing methods and to utilize climbing harnesses when climbing trees.

