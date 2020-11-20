Nov. 19th Southern Seven Region COVID Update

Yesterday afternoon, Southern Seven Health reported 76 new cases of COVID19 in the region. Alexander and Hardin Counties each have 4 new cases, Johnson County has 13, Massac County has 20, Pope County has 2, Pulaski County has 10, and Union County has 24. There are 18 new recoveries. S7HD reported a total of 2,729 cases, 1,513 recoveries, and 28 deaths in the region. The number of individuals confirmed within the Southern Seven Counties:

Alexander: 218 (117 recoveries, 1 death)

Hardin: 110 (54 recoveries)

Johnson: 624 (340 recoveries, 1 new death)

Massac: 374 (138 recoveries, 2 deaths)

Pope: 62 (33 recoveries, 1 death)

Pulaski: 334 (220 recoveries, 2 deaths)

Union: 1,007 (611 recoveries, 21 deaths)

