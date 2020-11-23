Charleston woman killed in crash

A Charleston woman was killed in a head-on collision Saturday in Mississippi County. The crash occurred at 12:46 p.m. on Highway 105, three miles south of Charleston as the southbound vehicle driven by 29-year-old Steven Burgess, of Charleston, crossed the center line and hit the northbound vehicle driven by 19-year-old Sierra Lee head on. Lee was pronounced dead at the scene by Mississippi County coroner Terry Parker. Burgess received serious injuries and was transported by ambulance to Saint Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau.

