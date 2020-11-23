More on COVID-19 advisory, Governor implores citizens to step up

Governor Mike Parson is imploring citizens to change behaviors to help bring COVID-19 numbers down. The entire state is in the Red Zone with a high risk of transmission. Pfizer and Moderna have applied to the FDA for emergency approval of their vaccines. State Health Director Randall Williams explains how the two will be dispatched if approved.

For the first few months those vaccines go to the most vulnerable and front line healthcare.

