Nov. 20th – 22nd Cape County COVID Update

Over the weekend, the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center reported 241 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, 63 new probable cases, and 129 new recoveries. There are 4,747 confirmed cases and 410 probable cases. This brings the total to 5,157 cases with 3,702 recoveries, and 63 deaths in the county. 1,205 of the cases are in Cape Girardeau County, 2,888 are in the City of Cape, and 1,064 are in Jackson.

Friday reports:

Bollinger – 947 cases (872 confirmed, 75 probable), 844 recoveries, 9 deaths

13 new confirmed

91 new recoveries

Perry – 1,609 cases (1,475 confirmed, 134 probable), 1,333 recoveries, 11 deaths

73 new confirmed

11 new probable

66 new recoveries

Scott – 2,457 cases, 1,660 recoveries, 40 deaths

1 new death

90 new cases

32 new recoveries

Stoddard – 1,916 cases, 1,505 recoveries, 32 deaths

51 new cases

71 new recoveries

