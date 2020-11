River Radio, the Marine Corps League #1081 and Schnucks Cape Girardeau are collecting new unwrapped toys, batteries and monetary donations for children and families in need this holiday season. Drive up and drop off your donations on December 9th and 10th from 8am to 8pm.

All donations and proceeds remain local and will be distributed by the Marine Corps League #1081 in time for the holidays.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!