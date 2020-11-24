Nov. 21st – 23rd Southern Seven Region COVID Update

Yesterday afternoon, Southern Seven Health Department reported 1 new COVID-19 related death, 202 new cases of COVID19, and 68 in recoveries in the region since Saturday. Alexander County has 9 new cases, Hardin County has 14, Johnson County has 22, Massac County has 72, Pope County has 8, Pulaski County has 27, and Union County has 50. S7HD reported a total of 3,040 cases, 1,581 recoveries, and 29 deaths in the region. The number of individuals confirmed within the Southern Seven Counties:

Alexander: 235 (133 recoveries, 1 death)

Hardin: 128 (58 recoveries)

Johnson: 666 (370 recoveries, 2 new deaths)

Massac: 482 (164 recoveries, 2 deaths)

Pope: 71 (39 recoveries, 1 death)

Pulaski: 372 (233 recoveries, 2 deaths)

Union: 1,086 (631 recoveries, 21 deaths)

