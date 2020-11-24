Southern Seven Head Start Will Temporarily Close Region-Wide

Southern Seven Head Start will temporarily close its Head Start Early Learning Centers for the remainder of the year at the end of the school day on Wednesday, November 25th. Classes will resume on Tuesday, January 5th, 2021. Impacted families have been notified of this decision.

The decision to close comes with the utmost concern for the health, wellness, and safety of all Head Start staff, children, and families as cases of COVID-19 continue to rise in Southern Illinois. This closure impacts Southern Seven Head Start Early Learning Centers in all seven counties of the region.

During the closure, teachers, parent coordinators, and other Head Start staff will keep in contact with the families they serve. These communications will also be an opportunity for staff to share activities that families will be able to do at home with their children to continue their learning experiences. Families who have any needs during the Head Start Early Learning Center closures are urged to contact a staff member at their local center.

Impacted families are reminded that the most up-to-date information will be shared online at www.southern7.org and social media regarding virtual activities and the eventual re-opening of all Head Start Early Learning Centers in January. Southern Seven thanks all Head Start families for their understanding and continued support during this difficult time.

