Williamson County, IL man arrested after high speed chase

A Williamson County, IL man is behind bars after leading police on a chase through six towns in Illinois Friday afternoon. Herrin Police reported that one of their officers first tried to pull over 33-year-old Rex Summers for multiple traffic violations. He didn’t stop, instead drove westbound on Clark Trail. Summers led police on a chase through Herrin, Energy, Carterville, Cambria, Hurst, and Bush. At times, the chase reached speeds of 85 miles per hour. The high speed chase came to an end in Bush when Summers hit a tree while attempting to maneuver around a gated driveway. Summers then ran on foot. He was taken into custody with the help of a K-9 officer on the front porch of a home in Bush. He faces charges including Driving with a Revoked License, four counts of Disobeying a Stop Sign, Operating an Uninsured Motor Vehicle, Speeding 52 MPH in a 25 MPH zone, Speeding 85 MPH in a 35 MPH zone, and Aggravated Fleeing and Elude.

