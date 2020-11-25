Nov. 24th Southern Seven Region COVID Update
Yesterday afternoon, Southern Seven Health Department reported 63 new cases of COVID19 and 69 new recoveries in the region. Alexander County has 4 new cases, Hardin, Pulaski, and Union Counties each have 8, Johnson County has 13, Massac County has 17, and Pope County has 5. S7HD reported a total of 3,103 cases, 1,650 recoveries, and 29 deaths in the region. The number of individuals confirmed within the Southern Seven Counties:
Alexander: 239 (147 recoveries, 1 death)
Hardin: 136 (61 recoveries)
Johnson: 679 (386 recoveries, 2 new deaths)
Massac: 499 (172 recoveries, 2 deaths)
Pope: 76 (43 recoveries, 1 death)
Pulaski: 380 (242 recoveries, 2 deaths)
Union: 1,094 (646 recoveries, 21 deaths)