Nov. 24th Southern Seven Region COVID Update

Yesterday afternoon, Southern Seven Health Department reported 63 new cases of COVID19 and 69 new recoveries in the region. Alexander County has 4 new cases, Hardin, Pulaski, and Union Counties each have 8, Johnson County has 13, Massac County has 17, and Pope County has 5. S7HD reported a total of 3,103 cases, 1,650 recoveries, and 29 deaths in the region. The number of individuals confirmed within the Southern Seven Counties:

Alexander: 239 (147 recoveries, 1 death)

Hardin: 136 (61 recoveries)

Johnson: 679 (386 recoveries, 2 new deaths)

Massac: 499 (172 recoveries, 2 deaths)

Pope: 76 (43 recoveries, 1 death)

Pulaski: 380 (242 recoveries, 2 deaths)

Union: 1,094 (646 recoveries, 21 deaths)

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!