Pedestrian hit by train in Franklin County, IL

One person is dead after being hit by a train early Saturday morning in Franklin County, IL. It happened around 12:20 a.m. at the crossing at Route 149, east of River Road, near Zeigler. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. The Franklin County Coroner has identified the man as 34-year-old Berthel Semon, of Williamson County, IL. Coroner Marty Leffler says Union Pacific employees thought they hit two people that were lying on the railroad tracks west of Zeigler, but when Franklin County authorities arrived at the scene, only one body was found.

