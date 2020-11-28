Trading Post – November 28

BF Goodrich radial tire – never used – $200 

Drum equipment/hardware – ph #: 573-334-6543

Tree trimming & gutter cleaning service – ph #: 573-837-3237

Yamaha Rhino – 4wd

Battery-powered golf cart

Camper trailers – ph #: 421-5385

Washing machine – FREE – ph #: 579-6631

Buying: Keyboard – ph #: 620-3572

Buying: Late model automobile – ph #: 618-927-5612

Dell 19 in computer monitor – $25

Bushnell pistol-rifle scope – $50

AK47 drum magazine – $100 – ph #: 667-5540

Twin full metal bed rail – $10

Lane recliner – $50

Pella sliding glass door – $800 – ph #: 573-450-5312

Buying: 5-string banjo or mandolin – ph #: 573-282-2268

‘89 Lincoln Town Car 

Farmall tractor – ph #: 573-703-1237

Buying: Jeweled pocket watches – ph #: 573-270-0490

‘03 Chevy Trailblazer – $2,900 – ph #: 722-3729

Dining room set – table/6 chairs/china hutch – ph #: 573-579-1009

Kitchen cabinets

Used lumber & brink

Storm windows – ph #: 573-200-0611

Firewood – ph #: 573-450-4813

