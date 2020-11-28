Trading Post – November 28
BF Goodrich radial tire – never used – $200
Drum equipment/hardware – ph #: 573-334-6543
————–
Tree trimming & gutter cleaning service – ph #: 573-837-3237
————–
Yamaha Rhino – 4wd
Battery-powered golf cart
Camper trailers – ph #: 421-5385
————–
Washing machine – FREE – ph #: 579-6631
————–
Buying: Keyboard – ph #: 620-3572
————–
Buying: Late model automobile – ph #: 618-927-5612
————–
Dell 19 in computer monitor – $25
Bushnell pistol-rifle scope – $50
AK47 drum magazine – $100 – ph #: 667-5540
————–
Twin full metal bed rail – $10
Lane recliner – $50
Pella sliding glass door – $800 – ph #: 573-450-5312
————–
Buying: 5-string banjo or mandolin – ph #: 573-282-2268
————–
‘89 Lincoln Town Car
Farmall tractor – ph #: 573-703-1237
————–
Buying: Jeweled pocket watches – ph #: 573-270-0490
————–
‘03 Chevy Trailblazer – $2,900 – ph #: 722-3729
————–
Dining room set – table/6 chairs/china hutch – ph #: 573-579-1009
————–
Kitchen cabinets
Used lumber & brink
Storm windows – ph #: 573-200-0611
————–
Firewood – ph #: 573-450-4813