Economist predicts 2021 to be a good year for Missouri agriculture

Economist Ernie Goss says this year’s increase in Missouri farm income is leading to an increase in farmland prices. He says rising global oil prices are also generally good news for the state’s ethanol industry.

Goss surveys rural bankers monthly as part of his Rural Mainstreet Index. His latest survey indicates the economy in Missouri and nine other states in the Great Plains and Mountain West will dip in the current 4th quarter.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!