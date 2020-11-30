Nov. 25th Southern Seven Region COVID Update
Wednesday afternoon, Southern Seven Health Department reported 64 new cases of COVID19 and 90 new recoveries in the region. Hardin County had 5 new cases, Johnson County had 16, Massac County had 18, Pope and Union Counties each had 9, and Pulaski County had 7. S7HD reported a total of 3,167 cases, 1,740 recoveries, and 29 deaths in the region. The number of individuals confirmed within the Southern Seven Counties:
Alexander: 239 (158 recoveries, 1 death)
Hardin: 141 (62 recoveries)
Johnson: 695 (406 recoveries, 2 new deaths)
Massac: 517 (187 recoveries, 2 deaths)
Pope: 85 (47 recoveries, 1 death)
Pulaski: 387 (251 recoveries, 2 deaths)
Union: 1,103 (676 recoveries, 21 deaths)