Teen dies in crash in Scott County

A teen died in a crash on Interstate 55 near the 88 mile marker yesterday afternoon. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that 17-year-old Abigail Jansen, of Kelso, was traveling southbound on I-55 around 12:20 p.m. when the vehicle went off the side of the road and hit a tree. She was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and was ejected from the car. Jansen was pronounced dead at the scene by the Scott County coroner. SEMO Alerts reported that the vehicle was on fire and an Air Evac was on scene.

