Missouri Bicentennial Programs Begin Today

Missouri Bicentennial leaders say the mission of Missouri 2021 is to provide a better understanding of Missouri and its regions, both past and present. Missouri Bicentennial spokeswoman Beth Pike says the Bicentennial provides numerous opportunities for you to celebrate perspectives on the state’s history and culture.

She says the documentary will be finished in time for the August 10th Bicentennial. Her group is also rolling out a new virtual program series called “First Tuesdays”, which starts this morning at 11. Missouri 2021 coordinator Michael Sweeney will provide an overview of events that will commemorate the state’s 200th birthday.

