Nov. 26th – 30th Southern Seven Region COVID Update

Yesterday afternoon, Southern Seven Health Department reported 5 new COVID-19 related deaths, 260 new cases of COVID19, and 80 new recoveries in the region since Thursday. The individuals who passed were a male in his 80’s from Hardin County, a male in his 80’s from Johnson County, a female in her 70’s from Massac County, a male in his 60’s from Union County, and another male in his 70’s from Union County. Alexander County had 13 new cases, Hardin County had 19, Johnson County had 40, Massac County had 73, Pope County had 14, Pulaski County had 34, and Union County had 67. S7HD reported a total of 3,427 cases, 1,820 recoveries, and 34 deaths in the region. The number of individuals confirmed within the Southern Seven Counties:

Alexander: 252 (171 recoveries, 1 death)

Hardin: 160 (73 recoveries, 1 death)

Johnson: 735 (412 recoveries, 3 deaths)

Massac: 590 (202 recoveries, 3 deaths)

Pope: 99 (52 recoveries, 1 death)

Pulaski: 421 (261 recoveries, 2 deaths)

Union: 1,170 (696 recoveries, 23 deaths)

