Patrol Reports 10 Fatalities; No Drownings, Fatal Boat Crashes Over 2020 Thanksgiving Holiday

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 10 people died in traffic crashes during this year’s Thanksgiving holiday counting period–from 6 p.m. Wednesday, November 25, 2020, through 11:59 p.m. Sunday, November 29, 2020.

During the Thanksgiving holiday counting period, troopers report the following traffic statistics for 2020 (preliminary):

Crashes ─ 321

Injuries ─ 72

Fatalities ─ 9

DWI ─ 100

Drug Arrests ─ 78

[During the 2019 Thanksgiving holiday counting period, troopers investigated 404 traffic crashes, which included seven fatalities and 166 injuries. Statewide, 11 people died and 634 people were injured in 1,594 traffic crashes over last year’s Thanksgiving holiday. Troopers arrested 94 people for driving while intoxicated and made 63 drug arrests during the 2019 Thanksgiving holiday counting period.]

Of the nine traffic crash fatalities troopers investigated, three fatalities occurred in the Troop C, Weldon Spring, MO, area; two fatalities occurred in both the Troop E, Poplar Bluff, MO, and Troop G, Willow Springs, MO, areas; and one fatality occurred in each of the Troop D, Springfield, MO, and Troop H, St. Joseph, MO, areas. The Springfield Police Department worked the remaining fatality.

Two people died on Wednesday, November 25, 2020, during the Thanksgiving holiday period. Creighton J. Russell, 31, of Cameron, MO, died when he lost control of the vehicle he was driving, entered the median, and struck a guardrail. Russell was not wearing a seat belt; he was ejected from the vehicle and struck by an unknown tractor-trailer. The crash occurred in Clinton County on Interstate 35 southbound at the 34.4-mile marker north of Holt, MO. Clinton County Coroner Lee Hanks pronounced Russell deceased at the scene of the crash. Clinton County Sheriff’s Department and Plattsburg (MO) Police Department also responded.

Cassaundra M. Parker, 40, of Dittmer, MO, died when she was struck by a vehicle as she crossed Missouri Highway 141 at Fiedler Lane in Jefferson County. Saline Valley Fire personnel pronounced Parker dead at the scene. The driver of the vehicle that struck Parker was not injured in the crash; he was not wearing a seat belt.

One traffic fatality occurred on Thanksgiving Day, November 26, 2020. Daniel Roberts, 52, of Republic, MO, died when the vehicle in which he was a passenger was struck by another vehicle as it made a left turn from Glenstone Avenue into a parking lot. The crash occurred in Springfield, MO. The driver of Roberts’ vehicle sustained injuries in the crash. The driver and a passenger in the second vehicle sustained injuries in the crash; one passenger in that vehicle was not injured. For more information about this traffic crash, please contact the Springfield Police Department.

Two people died on Friday, November 27, 2020. Jamie J. Brock, 53, of Kennett, MO, died when the vehicle she was driving crossed the center line and struck another vehicle head-on. Brock’s vehicle then rolled. Brock was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash; she was ejected from the vehicle. The crash occurred in Dunklin County on Missouri Route Y, east of Caruth, MO. Dr. Wilson pronounced Brock dead at Methodist Medical Center in Paragould, AR.

Joshua S. Crowley, 34, of Van Buren, MO, died when the vehicle he was driving ran off the right side of the roadway and overturned in the ditch. Crowley was not wearing a seat belt; he was partially ejected from the vehicle. The crash occurred in Carter County on Missouri Highway A in Ellsinore, MO. Carter County Coroner Erik McSpadden pronounced Crowley dead at the scene.

Four people died in traffic crashes on Saturday, November 28, 2020. Barney Harris, 51, of Troy, MO, died when the vehicle he was driving traveled off the south side of the roadway, he overcorrected, the vehicle began skidding, returned to the roadway, traveled off the north side of the roadway, and overturned. Harris was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. The crash occurred in Lincoln County on Missouri Highway 47 at Mennemeyer Road. Lincoln County Coroner R. Parker pronounced Harris dead at the scene.

Keith Czarniak, 66, of Springfield, MO, died when the vehicle he was driving traveled off the right side of the roadway, became airborne, and overturned. Czarniak was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle. The crash occurred in Christian County on Missouri Highway H south of Chadwick, MO. Christian County Coroner Mandi Armitage pronounced Czarniak dead at the scene.

Thomas B. Radford, 59, of Redford, MO, died when the vehicle he was driving went off the right side of the roadway, overturned, and struck a large tree. Radford was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. The crash occurred in Reynolds County on Missouri Route K east of Missouri Highway 21. Butler County Coroner Andy Moore pronounced Radford dead at the scene. Reynolds County Sheriff’s Department, Reynolds County EMS, and Reynolds County first responders also responded.

Daniel R. French, 30, of Pacific, MO, died when another vehicle crossed the center line and struck French’s vehicle head-on. French was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. The crash occurred in Franklin County on Missouri Route HH at Wildwood Lane. St. Clair Ambulance personnel pronounced French dead at the scene. The driver of the vehicle that crossed the center line and struck French’s vehicle sustained serious injuries; he was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

One person died in a traffic crash on Sunday, November 29, 2020. Abigail K. Jansen, 17, of Kelso, MO, died when the vehicle she was driving ran off the right side of the roadway and struck a tree. Jansen was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash; she was ejected from the vehicle. The crash occurred in Scott County on Interstate 55 at the 88-mile marker. Scott County Coroner Scott Amick pronounced Jansen dead at the scene.

There were zero boating crashes, zero boating fatalities, zero drownings, and zero boating while intoxicated arrests reported during the 2020 Thanksgiving holiday counting period.

NOTE: The fatality statistics in this news release could change if late deaths occur, or if other departments report fatal traffic crashes after this news release is sent out.

