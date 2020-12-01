Tuesday, December 1st, 2020
TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……
Proving that love is blind, and sometimes kooky, a bodybuilder from Kazakhstan has tied the knot with his dearly beloved — a sex doll he dated for eight months before proposing a year ago.
Clad in a black tux and bow tie, Yuri Tolochko is seen planting a kiss on Margo, who appears a bit stiff in her revealing white gown as she clutches a bouquet of flowers and stares into the distance. The “couple” shared a romantic first dance in front of dozens of guests who attended the traditional ceremony, which was shared on Instagram.
The only requirements for a wedding to take place in Kazakhstan are that both consenting partners have to be male and female over 18 years old — with no mention of whether dolls are included.