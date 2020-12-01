Woman and child killed in car accident in Jackson County, IL
Two people, including a child under the age of five, are dead after a two vehicle crash near Murphysboro, IL. It happened just after 5:30 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of Old Route 13 and Country Club Road. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office reports that 26-year-old Christopher Cross, of Murphysboro, was driving a car eastbound on Old Route 13 when the vehicle lost control, entered the opposing lane of traffic, and hit a pickup truck. Cross, along with his passenger 23-year-old Ashley Segler, of Murphysboro, and four children, were taken to area hospitals. Segler was pronounced dead at SIH Memorial Hospital of Carbondale. Two children were airlifted to a St. Louis hospital. One child later died from their injuries. The occupants of the pickup truck were taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.