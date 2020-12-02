Carbondale teen killed in pedestrian-vehicle accident

A Carbondale teen was killed Sunday when he was hit by a vehicle in Jackson County, IL. It happened just after 6:00 p.m. on US 51, near Fox Road, in rural DeSoto. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office reports that 18-year-old Elijah White was a passenger in a vehicle that had broken down on the side of the highway. White got out of the vehicle, walked onto the highway, and attempted to flag down help from another passing vehicle. The driver of the second vehicle did not see White on the highway until seconds before impact. White was taken to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.

