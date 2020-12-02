Mississippi County man sentenced for fatal car accident
A Mississippi County man will go to prison for a car crash that left a woman dead in 2017. 40-year-old Carter Adam, of Charleston, was sentenced to 10 years in the custody of the Department of Corrections on a charge of 2nd degree murder and 7 years on a charge of driving while intoxicated. The charges stem from a car accident on Dec. 28, 2017 on Highway 62, west of Charleston. The crash occurred when Adam’s westbound vehicle crossed the center line and hit two eastbound vehicles. 26-year-old Amber Johnson, who was driving one of the eastbound vehicles, was fatally injured in the crash. Adam had admitted that he was drinking before driving and a breath test indicated he was positive for alcohol. You can learn more in the Standard Democrat.