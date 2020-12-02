One dead, two injured in Dunklin County vehicle crash
A driver has died, and two others were seriously injured as a result of a vehicle crash in Dunklin County on Monday. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that the crash took place around 2 pm on Highway 153, west of Peach Orchard, where a vehicle traveled off the right side of the roadway and overturned. Two occupants in the vehicle suffered serious injuries, and were flown to a Memphis hospital for treatment. The driver of the vehicle, 70-year-old Shirley Logan, of Caruthersville, was pronounced dead at the scene. None of them were wearing safety devices at the time of the crash.