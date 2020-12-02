Wednesday, December 2nd, 2020

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

Police in Florida reported that, after punching a cab driver in the face on November 29th, an intoxicated Florida Man jumped out of the taxi and began dancing in the street and screaming, “I’m Rick James, b—h.”

According to an arrest affidavit, 50-year-old Paul Kijek exited a St. Petersburg bar around 4:15 a.m. on Sunday and “was kept from driving by multiple witnesses due to his level of intoxication.”

When police subsequently arrived at the Back Bar, they called for a taxi, which Kijek entered. However, Kijek began yelling at the driver and then allegedly punched him in the face as the car pulled out of the parking lot.

Kijek then jumped out of the vehicle and “began dancing in the street” while screaming “you white m f—ers” and “I’m Rick James, b-#$@.” He was then arrested for battery and disorderly intoxication, both misdemeanors. He was not cited for what was surely a terrible Dave Chappelle imitation.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!