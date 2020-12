A Cape Girardeau man was killed Tuesday evening when the vehicle he was driving ran off eastbound Highway 34 and overturned. The incident occurred at 4:30 p.m., 2 miles west of Burfordville. 26-year-old James Ross, who was wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene by Cape Girardeau County deputy coroner David Taylor.

