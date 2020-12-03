Dec. 2nd Southern Seven Region COVID Update

Yesterday afternoon, Southern Seven Health Department reported 4 new COVID-19 related deaths, 72 new cases of COVID-19, and 31 new recoveries in the region. The deceased individuals were a male in his 60’s in Alexander County, a female in her 60’s from Alexander County, a male in his 80’s from Hardin County, and a female in her 80’s from Massac County. Johnson County had 23 new cases, Massac County had 12, Pope County had 2, Pulaski County had 8, and Union County had 27. S7HD reported a total of 3,549 cases, 1,880 recoveries, and 38 deaths in the region. The number of individuals confirmed within the Southern Seven Counties:

Alexander: 256 (176 recoveries, 3 deaths)

Hardin: 164 (78 recoveries, 2 deaths)

Johnson: 770 (428 recoveries, 3 deaths)

Massac: 608 (209 recoveries, 4 deaths)

Pope: 107 (52 recoveries, 1 death)

Pulaski: 436 (268 recoveries, 2 deaths)

Union: 1,208 (716 recoveries, 23 deaths)

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!