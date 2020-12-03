Thursday, December 3rd, 2020

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

After an exchange that probably ended in tears, a policeman in Malaysia was arrested for allegedly taking two sacks of onions from a delivery attendant who purportedly breached the Conditonal Movement Control Order (CMCO).

The incident took place in Senawang at noon on November 29th, where the suspect was arrested. The Truck Driver claimed that his truck was stopped at a roadblock after exiting the Senawang toll plaza at about 2:00 pm.

A policeman then asked the truck driver and attendant to show a letter from their employer allowing them to transport the goods, and if the failed to do so they woul have to pay a fine. He specifically said that, in the even they were unable to do so, they would have to hand over the onions.

An Assistant Commissioner said that the case is being investigated under Section 384 of the Penal Code for extortion. Upon conviction, offenders can be jailed up to ten years, fined, whipped, or any combination of the two.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!