1 Poplar Bluff man arrested after homicide investigation, 1 suspect identified

Two Poplar Bluff men have been identified as persons of interest in a homicide investigation. The Poplar Bluff Police Department reports that authorities responded to a call about a shooting at a residence in the 100 block of Begley Street around 10:30 pm on Tuesday. When officers arrived at the scene, 23-year-old Kevin Sanders and 23-year-old Adriana Lundy, both of Poplar Bluff, were found with gunshot wounds. They were both transported to a local health care facility after they were found. Lundy’s injuries have been classified as serious, but not life threatening. Sanders succumbed to his injuries while under care. In an investigation into the shooting, 22-year-old Christopher Gilmore and 25-year-old Stacy Gipson, both of Poplar Bluff, were being sought in connection to the incident. Gilmore has been located and taken into custody at the Butler County Justice Center on 2nd degree murder, 1st degree assault, armed criminal action, 1st degree robbery, and burglary. The police department is currently seeking the whereabouts of Gipson. Anyone with information on him or his location is asked to call the department at 573-785-5776. He is considered armed and dangerous, and should not be approached.

