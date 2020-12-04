Blunt-Led Rules Committee Approves Legislation to Create American Women’s History Museum and National Museum of the American Latino

U.S. Senator Roy Blunt (Mo.), Chairman of the U.S. Senate Committee on Rules and Administration, announced that the committee has approved the Smithsonian American Women’s History Museum Act (S. 959), introduced by U.S. Senators Susan Collins (Maine) and Dianne Feinstein (Calif.), and the National Museum of the American Latino Act (H.R. 2420), introduced by U.S. Senators John Cornyn (Texas) and Bob Menendez (N.J.). Both measures passed the committee unanimously.

“The museums and galleries that are part of the Smithsonian preserve, celebrate, and share our unique American story,” said Blunt. “That story cannot be told without recognizing the significant historical and cultural contributions made by women and Latinos. These two museums would provide a place where visitors can see, learn, and gain a greater appreciation for the role that women and Latinos have played in shaping the nation we are today. I thank Senators Collins, Feinstein, Cornyn, and Menendez for their hard work to craft proposals that have broad, bipartisan support in the House and Senate. I’m proud to support these bills and hope all of our Senate colleagues will do the same.”

Blunt held a Rules Committee hearing on S. 959 and H.R. 2420 on November 17, video here.

