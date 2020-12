NB I-55 traffic will shift to one southbound lane on Monday, Dec. 7, weather permitting, as demolition and construction of the NB bridge begins. SB traffic is currently utilizing one SB lane. Please use caution when traveling in this area & follow all work zone signage. More information about this project is available at https://www.modot.org/center-junction-ddi.

